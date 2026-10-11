Uzbekistan becomes world champion in robotics — three gold medals!

The national team of Uzbekistan won absolute victory at the FIRST Global Challenge 2026 international robotics championship held in South Korea. Our young engineers secured three gold medals, recording one of the highest results in the competition.

At the championship held in Incheon from October 7–10, representatives from over 190 countries participated. According to the Agency for Youth Affairs, the Uzbekistan team won all 16 matches in the competition.

The official results page of the competition shows that the Uzbekistan team took first place in the ranking and recorded the highest score of 637 points.

The FIRST Global Challenge is an international competition that tests the knowledge of youth in robotics, engineering, and programming. This year's tasks focused on preventing forest fires, mitigating their consequences, and restoring damaged areas.

This achievement by Uzbek young engineers demonstrates the growing interest in robotics and innovative technologies in our country.