Bus traffic temporarily changed in Tashkent

·26·Society
Bus traffic temporarily changed in Tashkent

In Tashkent, the movement of five bus routes has been temporarily changed due to the construction of a special bus lane — BRT — on Shahrisabz Street. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Transport and Road Transport Infrastructure Development of Tashkent.

It is reported that due to construction works, left turns at the intersection of Shahrisabz and Istiqbol streets are temporarily restricted.

For this reason, the movement of buses No. 2, 26, 37, 68, and 93 from the city center has been organized in a one-way manner via Shahrisabz, Mahtumquli, and S. Azimov streets.

A map showing bus routes along the streets in Tashkent.

According to the Main Directorate, traffic flow may increase and traffic jams may occur in this area. This may lead to longer intervals between bus runs. Also, depending on the situation, additional changes may be made to the routes.

Passengers are asked to plan their trips in advance and take potential delays into account.

TashkentShahrisabz StreetBRTbus routes
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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