Rapid operation: Online drug store employee apprehended with 3 kg of narcotics (video)

·0·Society
Rapid operation: Online drug store employee apprehended with 3 kg of narcotics (video)

A major rapid operation was carried out in Tashkent as part of the fight against the illegal trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances. The operation, conducted jointly by the State Security Service's Tashkent city department and officers of the capital's Main Department of Internal Affairs, resulted in the arrest of an individual involved in online drug trafficking.

During the rapid inspection and search operations, more than 3 kilograms of potent hashish oil, along with specialized equipment intended for trade, were confiscated as evidence from the offender's person and residence.

Details of the rapid operation: How was the suspect apprehended?

Law enforcement agencies released the following key facts regarding the individual, who had been under prior surveillance:

  • Street stop and initial inspection: A citizen born in 1993, residing in the Yunusobod district, was stopped by rapid response officers while in transit and searched in the presence of witnesses;

  • Evidence found on his person: During the inspection, a total of 257 grams of hashish oil, packaged in 3 small containers, was discovered in his possession and documented;

  • Secret warehouse in the apartment: The rapid investigation immediately continued at his place of residence. During the search of the apartment, a large quantity of hashish oil with a net weight of 2 kilograms 831 grams, as well as an electronic scale used for packaging and measuring the substances, was seized;

  • Activity on the internet: Investigations revealed that the apprehended citizen had been working as a courier ("zakladchik") and supplier in the virtual space for an illegal online drug store.

Investigation and legal liability

The seized evidence prevented a large volume of dangerous substances from spreading onto the capital's streets and among the youth:

  • Criminal case initiated: A criminal case has been opened regarding the incident under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

  • Measures to identify the network: At present, comprehensive investigative actions are underway to identify the individuals who supplied these substances to the suspect, the organizers of the online store, and the sources of the financial transactions.

Law enforcement agencies firmly remind that the trade of narcotic and psychotropic substances in any form, as well as their distribution via the internet, leads to severe criminal liability.

State Security ServiceTashkent Main Department of Internal Affairsdrug traffickingYunusobod district
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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