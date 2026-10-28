Russians are rushing to Tashkent to celebrate the New Year

·58·Uzbekistan
Russians are rushing to Tashkent to celebrate the New Year

Tashkent has become the most popular destination among Russians for spending the New Year holidays abroad. Nearly 10 percent of foreign airline tickets purchased from Russia for the holiday period were for Tashkent.

In the ranking of popular destinations, the Armenian capital, Yerevan, took second place with 7.6 percent. Fergana secured the third position with a 4.3 percent share.

Furthermore, two other cities in Uzbekistan — Samarkand and Urgench — also made it into the top ten most popular destinations chosen by Russians. Their shares were 3.2 and 2.9 percent, respectively.

These data indicate that Uzbek cities are among the high-demand destinations for Russian tourists during the New Year holidays.

TashkentUzbekistan tourismNew Year holidaysRussian tourists
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Vietnamese tourist: “I still love Uzbekistan”Vietnamese tourist: “I still love Uzbekistan”Today 16:04President assigns new task to ambassadors for attracting investment to New Tashkent (video)President assigns new task to ambassadors for attracting investment to New Tashkent (video)12 October 12:42Pensions may increase by 7 percent: the salary calculation period will be extended to 20 yearsPensions may increase by 7 percent: the salary calculation period will be extended to 20 years26 September 07:21MrBeast to Visit Tashkent: 200 Fans Can Meet HimMrBeast to Visit Tashkent: 200 Fans Can Meet Him6 October 19:53New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket pricesNew express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices10 September 15:49How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)9 October 09:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)