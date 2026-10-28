Russians are rushing to Tashkent to celebrate the New Year

Tashkent has become the most popular destination among Russians for spending the New Year holidays abroad. Nearly 10 percent of foreign airline tickets purchased from Russia for the holiday period were for Tashkent.

In the ranking of popular destinations, the Armenian capital, Yerevan, took second place with 7.6 percent. Fergana secured the third position with a 4.3 percent share.

Furthermore, two other cities in Uzbekistan — Samarkand and Urgench — also made it into the top ten most popular destinations chosen by Russians. Their shares were 3.2 and 2.9 percent, respectively.

These data indicate that Uzbek cities are among the high-demand destinations for Russian tourists during the New Year holidays.