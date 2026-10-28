How did FIFA earn 4.49 billion euros from World Cup tickets?

·2·Sport
How did FIFA earn 4.49 billion euros from World Cup tickets?

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has set a historic record by selling tickets for the 2026 World Cup, earning significantly more than projected. According to the influential British newspaper The Times, citing sources familiar with the tournament's financial reports, the net revenue from ticket sales reached approximately 4.49 billion euros.

This figure not only surpassed initial estimates but was also five times higher than the revenue generated from ticket sales during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Reasons for record-breaking revenue and key figures

The massive funds from World Cup tickets have taken FIFA's overall financial balance to a new level:

  • 1.5 billion euros above forecast: FIFA initially planned to earn 2.96 billion euros from ticket sales, but the final figure exceeded expectations by 1.53 billion euros;

  • Total of 13.47 billion euros: Due to unprecedented ticket sales, FIFA's total revenue from the 2026 World Cup reached a record 13.47 billion euros;

  • Increased number of matches: Due to the expansion of participants in the World Cup held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the number of matches increased from 64 to 104, which naturally increased the number of seats available for sale.

Demand-based pricing and 30 percent resale commission

According to sources, the staggering increase in revenue was driven not only by the increase in matches but also by the organization's new commercial mechanisms:

  • Dynamic pricing system: Ticket prices were not fixed but were regularly increased based on supply and demand ("dynamic pricing");

  • 30 percent official commission: FIFA charged a 30 percent commission on every transaction made through its official online resale platform;

  • Unlimited price increase potential: On the official platform, ticket holders were able to sell their tickets for several times their original price, which sharply increased the percentage FIFA earned from each transaction;

  • Fan dissatisfaction: The organization's aggressive commercial policy and the excessive rise in ticket prices were sharply criticized by fan associations around the world.

Despite the controversy surrounding the financial mechanisms adopted, the 2026 World Cup has become the most profitable and commercially successful sports project in football history.

FIFA2026 World Cupfootball finance
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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