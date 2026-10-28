Mayor killed in armed attack in Iran

Ismail Islami Bobohaydari, the mayor of the city of Junqan in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, has been killed in an armed attack. The incident occurred on the morning of October 28, 2026. Local media reported this, citing information from the provincial deputy governor, Abdolali Arjang.

It is reported that the mayor died as a result of gunshot wounds. According to the deputy governor, preliminary information indicates that the incident is not related to a security threat.

No official information has been released yet regarding the circumstances of the attack, its motives, or the identity of the suspect or suspects. Local law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation into the incident.