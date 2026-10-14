Damas car swept away: One person dies as a result of a strong flash flood in Kashkadarya

Heavy rainfall observed in the mountainous areas of Kashkadarya region caused a dangerous flash flood, resulting in a tragedy involving human death. According to the Regional Emergency Situations Department (ESD), during the natural disaster, a Damas car was swept away by floodwaters with a passenger inside.

During prompt search-and-rescue operations conducted by rescuers, the body of the citizen who was swept away was found.

How the tragedy happened: Details of the incident

According to the ESD, the unfortunate incident occurred on October 13 at around 17:30 in the territory of Kongirot makhalla, Dehkanabad district:

Unexpected heavy rain: As a result of short-term but torrential rain in the mountainous areas of the district, a sudden and large volume of flash flood formed in the stream flowing through the village of Shakarbuloq;

Losing the way and dangerous stop: Since the Damas driver and his companion got lost, they stopped in a dangerous stream area crossed by floodwaters in order to determine their direction of travel;

Sliding into a depression: At that moment, the car unexpectedly slipped, fell into a deeper part of the flood channel, and became immobilized.

The driver warned, but couldn't make it in time

According to witnesses and rescuers, the situation escalated within seconds:

Attempt to call for help: The driver immediately got out of the vehicle and tried to get in touch, shouting to warn his companion left inside about the incoming flood danger;

Terrifying current: However, the roaring wall of water rushing down from the mountains swept the car away toward the depression along with the passenger inside;

Search result: Emergency services and responsible agencies were immediately dispatched to the scene. During the search operations carried out, the passenger's body was found in the area where the water had flowed.

Specialists and emergency departments urge drivers traveling in mountainous and foothill areas not to stop near streams, ravines, and flood channels under rainy weather conditions and to strictly follow safety rules.