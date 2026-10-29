“This job has a ‘jackpot’”: The principal in Kumkurgan who demanded $2,000 for a cleaning position...

In the Kumkurgan district of Surkhandarya region, the trial has concluded for the high-profile criminal case involving a 40-year-old principal of secondary school No. 83, S.K., who demanded a $2,000 bribe from a job seeker for a cleaning position.

The details of the case, reviewed by the Kumkurgan District Court for Criminal Cases, fully exposed the "prices" set by certain education sector officials for even simple cleaning jobs and how they abuse the names of "influential contacts at the top."

The "Jackpot" and the excuse of "those at the top": Details of the crime

According to evidence presented in court documents, the former principal put his official position up for sale as follows:

“There is a ‘jackpot’ for getting a job”: The school principal openly told the citizen L.T., who had applied for a job, that getting hired would not be simple, that it had its own "jackpot," and that she must pay around $2,000 for a 0.75-rate cleaning position;

Using department staff as a pretext: Furthermore, he promised that he could obtain an additional 0.25-rate position through officials at the district preschool and school education department, emphasizing that a separate bribe of $400–500 must be passed "to the top" for this "service";

Operational event and material evidence: The extortionist principal was caught red-handed by law enforcement agencies with material evidence while accepting $1,900 and 1 million 200 thousand soums in cash as a bribe from the woman who had come seeking employment.

Court verdict: What punishment was imposed?

During the court session, the former school principal fully confessed to his guilt and expressed sincere remorse for his actions:

Charges under articles: According to the court verdict, S.K. was found guilty under Article 210 (Taking a bribe) and Article 211 (Giving a bribe, in complicity) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

Punishment imposed: The convicted individual was sentenced to 3 years of restricted freedom;

Professional ban: Additionally, by court order, he was deprived of the right to hold official positions and positions involving material responsibility in state-participating organizations and institutions for a period of 1.5 years.

This court verdict serves as a firm warning that any official who engages in corruption within the education system and attempts to illegally profit from citizens' unemployment and need will not go unpunished.