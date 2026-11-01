School principal demanded $2,000 in exchange for a janitor position

·74·Society
School principal demanded $2,000 in exchange for a janitor position

In the Qumkurgan district of the Surkhandarya region, a school principal was convicted for demanding a bribe from a woman seeking employment as a janitor. He requested $1,500 to hire her for a half-time position and stated that if he could provide an additional 0.25 unit of the position, he would increase the amount to $2,000.

Kun.uz reported this, citing court documents related to the case.

It is reported that the 40-year-old school principal was caught during an operational sting while receiving a total of $1,900 and 1.2 million soums from the woman who had applied for the job.

During the court hearing, the victim stated that she had expressed her desire to work to the principal but mentioned that she did not have a diploma. The principal replied that she could be hired as a janitor, but she would have to pay approximately $2,000 for it.

According to the court verdict, the school principal was found guilty of crimes related to bribery. He was sentenced to 3 years of restricted freedom.

In addition, the former principal was deprived of the right to hold official positions and positions involving material responsibility for a period of 1.5 years.

SurkhandaryaQumkurganBriberySchool principal
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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