Stars of the 27th Round: The 11 Best Players of the Uzbekistan Super League Announced
Following the conclusion of the 27th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, the official symbolic team has been announced, featuring players who performed brilliantly and productively in their positions and made significant contributions to their teams' success throughout the round.
This lineup includes not only representatives from the capital's major clubs but also leaders who showed heroism while playing for regional teams.
Defensive Solidity and a Reliable Goalkeeper
The selection for the defensive line and goalkeeper of the round's symbolic team was made under intense competition:
The Shield of Khorezm in Goal: Khorezm goalkeeper Umid Ergashev was recognized as the best goalkeeper of the round due to his reliable saves and activity in keeping a clean sheet;
A Solid Defensive Quartet: The defensive line features Pakhtakor wing-back Sherzod Nasrullayev, Nasaf captain Umarbek Eshmurodov, Navbahor's Muhammadqodir Hamraliyev, and experienced Neftchi defender Anvar G‘ofurov.
Midfield Control and Attacking Benefice
The midfield and attacking lines were filled with performers possessing high creativity and a knack for scoring goals:
Midfield Control: While Pakhtakor attacking midfielder Dostonbek Hamdamov and Navbahor playmaker Diyor Xolmatov orchestrated their teams' dangerous attacks, Nasaf's Oybek Rustamov and Lokomotiv's Suhrob Nurulloyev provided balance;
A Pair of Goal Machines: The attacking line was occupied by Lokomotiv's top scorer Temurxo‘ja Abduxoliqov and Anvar Hojimirzayev, who is shining for Samarkand's Dinamo club this season.
Uzbekistan Super League — Full Lineup of the 27th Round Symbolic Team
Role / Position
Player
Club
Key Attribute in the Round
Goalkeeper
Umid Ergashev
Khorezm
Clean sheet and saves
Defender
Sherzod Nasrullayev
Pakhtakor
Flank activity and reliable defense
Defender
Umarbek Eshmurodov
Nasaf
Leadership in the center of defense
Defender
Muhammadqodir Hamraliyev
Navbahor
Ball recovery and positional accuracy
Defender
Anvar G‘ofurov
Neftchi
Experience and stability in defense
Midfielder
Dostonbek Hamdamov
Pakhtakor
Developing attacks and speed
Midfielder
Diyor Xolmatov
Navbahor
Creative passes in the center
Midfielder
Oybek Rustamov
Nasaf
Pressing and stopping attacks
Midfielder
Suhrob Nurulloyev
Lokomotiv
Creating danger from the flank
Forward
Temurxo‘ja Abduxoliqov
Lokomotiv
Pressing and goals in central attack
Forward
Anvar Hojimirzayev
Dinamo Samarkand
Productivity and match-winning actions
The high tempo demonstrated across all lines in the 27th round shows that the fight for the championship, medals, and staying in the elite division has reached its peak in the final stage of the Super League.
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