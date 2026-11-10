Stars of the 27th Round: The 11 Best Players of the Uzbekistan Super League Announced

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Stars of the 27th Round: The 11 Best Players of the Uzbekistan Super League Announced

Following the conclusion of the 27th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, the official symbolic team has been announced, featuring players who performed brilliantly and productively in their positions and made significant contributions to their teams' success throughout the round.

This lineup includes not only representatives from the capital's major clubs but also leaders who showed heroism while playing for regional teams.

Defensive Solidity and a Reliable Goalkeeper

The selection for the defensive line and goalkeeper of the round's symbolic team was made under intense competition:

  • The Shield of Khorezm in Goal: Khorezm goalkeeper Umid Ergashev was recognized as the best goalkeeper of the round due to his reliable saves and activity in keeping a clean sheet;

  • A Solid Defensive Quartet: The defensive line features Pakhtakor wing-back Sherzod Nasrullayev, Nasaf captain Umarbek Eshmurodov, Navbahor's Muhammadqodir Hamraliyev, and experienced Neftchi defender Anvar G‘ofurov.

Midfield Control and Attacking Benefice

The midfield and attacking lines were filled with performers possessing high creativity and a knack for scoring goals:

  • Midfield Control: While Pakhtakor attacking midfielder Dostonbek Hamdamov and Navbahor playmaker Diyor Xolmatov orchestrated their teams' dangerous attacks, Nasaf's Oybek Rustamov and Lokomotiv's Suhrob Nurulloyev provided balance;

  • A Pair of Goal Machines: The attacking line was occupied by Lokomotiv's top scorer Temurxo‘ja Abduxoliqov and Anvar Hojimirzayev, who is shining for Samarkand's Dinamo club this season.

Uzbekistan Super League — Full Lineup of the 27th Round Symbolic Team

Role / Position

Player

Club

Key Attribute in the Round

Goalkeeper

Umid Ergashev

Khorezm

Clean sheet and saves

Defender

Sherzod Nasrullayev

Pakhtakor

Flank activity and reliable defense

Defender

Umarbek Eshmurodov

Nasaf

Leadership in the center of defense

Defender

Muhammadqodir Hamraliyev

Navbahor

Ball recovery and positional accuracy

Defender

Anvar G‘ofurov

Neftchi

Experience and stability in defense

Midfielder

Dostonbek Hamdamov

Pakhtakor

Developing attacks and speed

Midfielder

Diyor Xolmatov

Navbahor

Creative passes in the center

Midfielder

Oybek Rustamov

Nasaf

Pressing and stopping attacks

Midfielder

Suhrob Nurulloyev

Lokomotiv

Creating danger from the flank

Forward

Temurxo‘ja Abduxoliqov

Lokomotiv

Pressing and goals in central attack

Forward

Anvar Hojimirzayev

Dinamo Samarkand

Productivity and match-winning actions

Stars of the 27th Round: The 11 Best Players of the Uzbekistan Super League Announced

The high tempo demonstrated across all lines in the 27th round shows that the fight for the championship, medals, and staying in the elite division has reached its peak in the final stage of the Super League.

Uzbekistan Super LeagueSymbolic teamFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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