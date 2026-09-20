«Working hours should not exceed 8 hours»: Professor issues a sharp warning to leaders (video)

·1·Society
«Working hours should not exceed 8 hours»: Professor issues a sharp warning to leaders (video)

A medically and socially crucial appeal was voiced to the heads of organizations and departments in Uzbekistan. Well-known scientist, professor, and neuropsychologist Zarifboy Ibodullayev raised a serious alarm regarding the severe medical and family crises arising from overworking employees and calling them to work on days off. According to the scientist, the daily working hours in any organization should not exceed 8 hours, and preferably 6 hours, while Saturdays and Sundays must remain completely untouched for employees.

Strongly opposing the questions of certain ministers asking, «Can we work until 12:00 on Saturday?», the specialist revealed that even high-ranking ministers and deputy ministers suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome — a shutdown of brain function caused by working without rest. This condition, leading to memory loss, distraction, emotional burnout, severe family conflicts, and even sexual dysfunction, is the result of a gross violation of labor hygiene.

So, why is sitting continuously at work considered brain paralysis rather than efficiency, what blow are weekend calls from managers dealing to society, and what boundaries must be urgently established to protect employee health?

«Chronic fatigue syndrome and family values»: Zarifboy Ibodullayev's appeal

Key medical and social arguments put forward by the professor:

  • Strict limits on working hours: Daily work duration should not exceed 8 hours, and optimally 6 hours;

  • Inviolability of Saturday and Sunday: Days off must be free from any service tasks, and the employee must spend them solely with their family and children;

  • The hidden problem of ministers: High-ranking officials themselves complain that their brains are failing to process tasks and they are becoming absent-minded;

  • Closing the gateway of mental activity: Due to fatigue, memory and attention are lost first, which means the employee is practically unable to process any new information;

  • Putting an end to the habit of «I am at work, you come too»: The practice of managers calling and pressuring subordinates on Saturdays and Sundays must be completely stopped.

The impact of excess working hours on human health: Neuropsychological analysis

Stages of chronic fatigue in the International Classification of Diseases:

Labor regime and factors

Normal state (Rest available)

Overworking (Fatigue syndrome)

Daily working hours

6–8 hours (labor hygiene)

10–14 hours, regime without rest

Saturday and Sunday

Full rest with family

Extra meetings and mandatory work

Brain and memory state

Clear focus, prompt decision-making

Memory decline, complete distraction of attention

Psychological state

Enjoyment of life, balance

Dulling of emotional reactions, depression

Physical complications

High immunity and vigor

Sexual dysfunction, loss of appetite, weakened immunity

Expert opinion: Labor culture and state apparatus efficiency

Conclusions of industry specialists and psychologists:

  • Sitting long at work is not a sign of efficiency: An employee staying at the office for 12 hours does not increase results; on the contrary, a tired brain causes gross errors and artificial red tape;

  • The basis of society is the family: If a father or mother does not dedicate time to their children on weekends, the balance of upbringing and affection in the family is disrupted, which creates a social vacuum in the long run;

  • Prevention of medical disaster: Sexual dysfunction and immune deficiency are the final stages of chronic stress, and the only way to prevent them is full sleep and rest;

  • Legal requirements: Strict compliance with Labor Code requirements and hygiene standards must be the direct responsibility of every organization leader.

This vital call by Professor Zarifboy Ibodullayev shows that it is time to restore a healthy working environment in offices and put human health above careerism.

Is the 8-hour labor regime and full weekend rest strictly observed at your workplace, or do managers call you to work on days off as well? Have you felt the symptoms of chronic fatigue yourself? Leave your experience and personal thoughts in the comments and share this important appeal with your loved ones so that all employees and managers can draw conclusions!

Zarifboy IbodullayevChronic fatigue syndromeUzbekistan Labor CodeWorking hours limit
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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