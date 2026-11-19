In the Uychi district of Namangan region, a young man was arrested for breaking into a phone repair shop and attempting to steal 14 phones. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is reported that the incident occurred on November 10, 2026, at approximately 02:30, at one of the phone repair shops in the district center. An unidentified individual broke the lock on the shop door, entered, and attempted to steal the phones inside.

However, a rapid response team from the Security Service, which was on night duty, arrived at the scene and apprehended the individual hiding inside the shop.

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect is a citizen born in 2008, residing in the Uychi district. 14 mobile devices were seized from him as material evidence.

In connection with this incident, the investigative unit under the district Department of Internal Affairs has initiated a criminal case under Article 169, Part 3 (theft) of the Criminal Code. Investigative actions are currently underway.