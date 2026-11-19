Italian football club Empoli has made a rare decision in the world of football: the team has signed an official contract with a dog named Maui. He is no longer just a pet wandering around the club, but will serve as Empoli's official mascot.

According to a statement published on the club's official website, the signing ceremony for Maui was organized in a manner similar to the presentation of professional football players. A club scarf was placed around his neck, and a special photoshoot was held.

What will be Maui's role at the club?

Under the agreement, Maui will now become a part of Empoli's life. He will participate in various events organized by the club, appear before fans in the stadium stands, and take part in media projects.

Through this initiative, the club's management aims to establish a closer connection with the fans. Maui is expected to enliven the club's atmosphere as the team's unique living symbol.

The season is not going well for Empoli

Interestingly, this unusual initiative by the club coincides with a period when sporting results have not been satisfactory.

Empoli is competing in Italy's second division, Serie B. The team has gathered only 9 points in the first 11 rounds of the season and remains in the lower part of the league table.

In such a situation, Maui's addition to the team's life could be a unique initiative that brings a positive mood to the fans. Now, the club's new mascot will be in the spotlight of the team's supporters not only at events but also at the stadium.