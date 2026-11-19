New prices for iPhone 17 smartphones revealed
The prices for the iPhone 17 series smartphones as of November 19, 2026, have been revealed. The list includes iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The devices are divided into eSIM + eSIM and SIM + eSIM versions. Both types of smartphones have two IMEIs registered.
eSIM + eSIM (2 IMEIs registered)
iPhone 17:
• 256 GB — $949
iPhone 17 Air:
• 256 GB Blue — $959
• 256 GB Black — $949
• 256 GB Gold — $959
• 256 GB White — $959
iPhone 17 Pro:
• 256 GB Orange — $1279 (big discount)
• 256 GB Deep Blue — $1259 (discount)
• 256 GB Silver — $1339
• 512 GB Blue — $1499
• 512 GB Orange — $1299 (discount)
• 512 GB Silver — $1399
• 1 TB Orange — $1649 (discount)
iPhone 17 Pro Max:
• 256 GB Deep Blue — $1369
• 256 GB Orange — $1399
• 256 GB Silver — $1439
• 512 GB Deep Blue — $1549 (discount)
• 512 GB Orange — $1499 (discount)
• 512 GB Silver — $1699
• 1 TB Orange — $1899
• 1 TB Blue — $1849
• 1 TB Silver — $1899
• 2 TB Blue — $2199
• 2 TB Orange — $2199
• 2 TB Silver — $2399
SIM + eSIM (2 IMEIs registered)
iPhone 17:
• 256 GB — $949
iPhone 17 Pro:
• 256 GB Orange — $1349
• 256 GB Deep Blue — $1399
• 256 GB Silver — $1439
• 512 GB Orange — $1499
• 512 GB Silver — $1599
• 512 GB Blue — $1629
• 1 TB Orange — $1699 (big discount)
• 1 TB Silver — $1879 (discount)
• 1 TB Blue — $1999
iPhone 17 Pro Max:
• 256 GB Deep Blue — $1399 (discount)
• 256 GB Orange — $1399
• 256 GB Silver — $1579
• 512 GB Orange — $1649
• 512 GB Blue — $1679 (big discount)
• 512 GB Silver — $1729
• 1 TB Orange — $2029
• 1 TB Blue — $1949
• 1 TB Silver — $2099
• 2 TB Blue — $2399
• 2 TB Orange — $2399
• 2 TB Silver — $2499
The listed prices are valid as of November 19, 2026.
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