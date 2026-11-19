The prices for the iPhone 17 series smartphones as of November 19, 2026, have been revealed. The list includes iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The devices are divided into eSIM + eSIM and SIM + eSIM versions. Both types of smartphones have two IMEIs registered.

eSIM + eSIM (2 IMEIs registered)

iPhone 17:

• 256 GB — $949

iPhone 17 Air:

• 256 GB Blue — $959

• 256 GB Black — $949

• 256 GB Gold — $959

• 256 GB White — $959

iPhone 17 Pro:

• 256 GB Orange — $1279 (big discount)

• 256 GB Deep Blue — $1259 (discount)

• 256 GB Silver — $1339

• 512 GB Blue — $1499

• 512 GB Orange — $1299 (discount)

• 512 GB Silver — $1399

• 1 TB Orange — $1649 (discount)