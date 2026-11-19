Scientists at Beihang University in China have developed an electronic comb called "Detangle" designed to combat hair loss and stimulate regrowth. Initial experiments with the device have shown positive results in mice.

The comb's teeth are equipped with electrodes of varying heights and small reservoirs for delivering special substances. The device generates electrical impulses while brushing hair. These impulses help special molecules reach the deeper layers where hair follicles are located.

Researchers used two different biological substances for this purpose. One stimulates the formation of new blood vessels around hair roots, while the other is aimed at suppressing the hormonal process associated with hair loss.

In a 28-day experiment conducted on mice, hair regrew on nearly 98 percent of the skin area treated with "Detangle." For comparison, in animals treated with the traditional method using minoxidil, this figure was approximately 70 percent. The results of the study were published on November 3 in the scientific journal "Nature Communications."

At the same time, the new device has so far only been tested in laboratory conditions on male mice. How effectively and safely it works in humans has not yet been determined. This will require further research and clinical trials.

For information, currently, drugs such as minoxidil and finasteride, as well as hair transplant methods, are used to treat hair loss. The new electronic comb is currently a scientific development in the experimental stage, and it is too early to draw conclusions about its applicability in humans.