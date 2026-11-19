An investigation is underway into the murder of 23-year-old artist Gulara Mehdiyeva in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku. Her 18-year-old stepbrother, Aykhan Mehdiyev, is suspected of committing the crime.

According to Azerbaijani media, the tragedy occurred on November 16 at around 14:30 in an apartment in the 9th microdistrict of the capital's Binagadi district. Preliminary information suggests that a dispute arose between the siblings over photos posted on social media.

Reports state that Aykhan demanded his sister delete certain photos, but Gulara refused. This led to an argument, during which the young man stabbed his sister three times. The woman, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to the hospital, but her life could not be saved.

Police officers have apprehended the suspect. According to the Qafqazinfo publication, Aykhan stated in his initial testimony that he committed the crime out of jealousy. However, the final conclusion regarding this matter will be determined by the results of the investigation and court proceedings.

It is reported that Gulara and Aykhan shared the same father but had different mothers. They lived in the same apartment.

A criminal case has been initiated by the Binagadi District Prosecutor's Office regarding the incident. The investigation is currently ongoing to determine all the details of the event.