In the settlement of Urusha in Russia's Amur Region, three teenagers attacked a 63-year-old woman to create a video for social media. One of them kicked the woman, who was walking with a cane, from behind, while the others filmed the incident.

The Amur Region Prosecutor's Office reported that the incident occurred on November 3, 2026, around 19:00 in the settlement of Urusha, Skovorodino District. According to preliminary information, two teenagers aged 13 and 14, along with a 15-year-old girl, conspired in advance to assault the woman.

As planned, one of the teenagers kicked the woman from behind. The force of the blow caused her to fall. The 15-year-old girl recorded the incident on her mobile phone. Laughter from those around can also be heard in the video.

After the video of the incident spread on the internet on November 11, law enforcement agencies launched an investigation. The police identified the three teenagers involved. It was revealed that the victim was born in 1963 and is a woman without a permanent place of residence.

The teenagers' parents have been held administratively liable for failing to fulfill their duties in raising their minor children. Preventive work is being conducted with the children and their parents. Additionally, the regional prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation into the situation.

It is reported that the woman did not seek medical attention or contact the police after the incident. Law enforcement authorities stated that a legal decision will be made following the conclusion of the investigation.