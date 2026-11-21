According to investigation data, Y.G. is suspected of abusing her official position while working at the Employment Promotion Center in the Khorezm region to embezzle state funds and forge official documents.

This was reported by the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Istanbul. The arrest was carried out as a result of an operational measure conducted in cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of Uzbekistan and Turkey.

An Uzbek woman suspected of embezzling state funds and forging official documents has been arrested in Turkey. Y.G., who held a responsible position at the Employment Promotion Center in the Khorezm region, was on an international wanted list and has been returned to Uzbekistan.

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In connection with these cases, the woman was placed on the wanted list under two articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan:

Article 167 — embezzlement or misappropriation;

Article 228 — preparation, forgery, sale, or use of documents, stamps, seals, and letterheads.

These articles provide for criminal liability for the illegal appropriation of state funds and violations related to official documents.

Arrested as a result of an operational measure in Turkey

During an operational measure carried out in cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of Uzbekistan and Turkey, the location of the woman on the international wanted list was identified, and she was taken into custody.

Following this, Y.G. was returned to Uzbekistan. Investigative actions regarding this criminal case are currently ongoing.

Identifying individuals on the international wanted list and returning them to the appropriate state for jurisdiction is carried out within the framework of international cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

For now, no additional details regarding the case against the suspect, the amount of embezzled funds, or the subsequent stages of the investigation have been provided.