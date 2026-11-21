However, this privilege does not apply to all compulsory military personnel. Admission is carried out based on the annual quota allocated to the responsible ministries and departments and the established selection requirements.

By government decree, a procedure for preferential admission to higher military educational institutions has been established for certain categories of soldiers performing compulsory military service. According to it, candidates who have achieved worthy results, distinguished themselves during service, and successfully passed special selection stages will be given the opportunity to enroll without taking entrance tests.

A new privilege has been introduced in Uzbekistan for certain soldiers who have completed their compulsory military service with distinction, allowing them to enter higher military educational institutions. Now, military personnel who have taken first place in national or international competitions, as well as academic Olympiads, and who meet the established requirements, can be admitted to study without entrance examinations within the framework of a designated quota.

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Which soldiers can be admitted without entrance tests?

In accordance with the new procedure, military personnel who have completed their compulsory military service with distinction and have won first place in national or international sports competitions, as well as academic Olympiads, will be considered as candidates.

They will be selected within the framework of the annual quota allocated to the responsible ministries and departments. In this process, the system in which the candidate served and their successful completion of the established preliminary selection stages are of significant importance.

The privilege applies to admission to the following educational institutions:

The State Security Service Academy named after Amir Temur — candidates who have completed compulsory military service in the SSS system and successfully passed the preliminary selection and special professional assessment events;

The University of Public Safety — candidates who have served in the National Guard system and passed the preliminary selection;

Higher military educational institutions — candidates who have served in the system of responsible ministries and have been recommended based on the results of military-professional orientation and preliminary selection.

A quota is allocated for preferential admission

The new procedure provides for the establishment of separate quotas for preferential admission. These quotas are distributed among the responsible ministries and departments in proportion to the total number of military personnel performing compulsory military service in the Armed Forces.

Therefore, achieving high results in sports or academic Olympiads alone is not sufficient to utilize the privilege. The candidate must have completed their military service with distinction, served in the relevant departmental system, and successfully passed the established selection stages.

When and on the basis of what document was the new privilege introduced?

These amendments were approved by a relevant government decree. The changes made to the decree are reflected in document No. 09/26/629/1145 dated November 19, 2026.

The new procedure was established within the framework of the implementation of the President's decree No. PQ–134 dated April 7, 2026.

Thus, an additional opportunity for military education has emerged for young people who have achieved high results during their military service and demonstrated their abilities in the fields of sports or science. However, the use of the privilege will depend on the annual quota and the established selection criteria.