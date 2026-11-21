The Uzbekistan women's national football team will play two friendly matches against the Russian U-20 national team in Tashkent. The matches will take place on November 30 and December 2. The Russian coach praised the Uzbek players as a strong and competitive opponent.

Both matches to be held in Tashkent

As reported on the official website of the Russian Football Union (RFU), the Russian women's U-20 national team will participate in two friendly matches against Uzbekistan.

Both matches will be organized in Tashkent. The schedule of the matches is as follows:

November 30 — first friendly match;

December 2 — second friendly match.

Both matches will start at 15:00 Tashkent time.

These games will provide the Uzbekistan national team with an opportunity to test their capabilities on the international stage, increase the players' match experience, and improve team coordination.

Russian coach praises the Uzbekistan national team

Elena Medved, head coach of the Russian women's U-20 national team, commented on the upcoming matches against the Uzbekistan players, noting that the opposing team is well-known to them.

According to her, the two teams also played against each other last year. The Russian specialist specifically highlighted the physical strength, fighting spirit, and competitiveness of the Uzbek players on the pitch.

«We are well acquainted with the Uzbekistan national team: we played against this team last year. It is a strong, competitive squad that knows how to fight on the pitch and never gives the opponent a chance to relax. I think we are looking forward to interesting and useful games. For us, this is a good opportunity to test ourselves against a worthy opponent, evaluate our physical and tactical preparation, and gain necessary match practice. I am confident that both matches will be interesting for the spectators», — said Elena Medved.

Interesting matches await both teams

As seen from the Russian coach's comments, the upcoming matches are of greater significance than simple exhibition games for both teams.

While the Uzbekistan players have the opportunity to gain experience against an international opponent on their home turf, the Russian national team aims to evaluate its physical and tactical readiness.

The true capabilities of the teams will be revealed on the pitch during the two matches taking place in Tashkent on November 30 and December 2.