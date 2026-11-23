Only a few hours remain until the battle for the world chess crown. Javohir Sindarov and reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju shared their thoughts on the upcoming match, preparation, the opponent's strengths, and their own goals at a press conference in Geneva. Sindarov assesses the chances as equal Ahead of the world championship match, Javohir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaraju answered questions from journalists at a press conference held at the UN Palace of Nations in Geneva. The Uzbek grandmaster emphasized that he is pleased to have the opportunity to compete for the world championship. He noted that many chess players never get such an opportunity throughout their entire careers, so he intends to enjoy this competition as well. Sindarov assessed his chances in the upcoming match as 50:50. In his opinion, any outcome is possible in a long and complex struggle consisting of 14 games.

Gukesh considers Sindarov a serious opponent Reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju also expressed that he is preparing for the upcoming match with high confidence. The Indian chess player said he came not to defend the championship title, but to win it once again. Gukesh described Javohir Sindarov as a consistent player who is currently in his best form. He emphasized that the struggle against the Uzbek grandmaster will be a real test. Sindarov, in turn, called Gukesh's results in 2024 fantastic. The Uzbek chess player said he felt his opponent's strength when they played at the Tata Steel tournament this year, and he particularly values Gukesh's ability to fight until the very end. Sindarov and Gukesh's preparation teams After his victory in the Candidates Tournament, Javohir Sindarov participated in many competitions, trying to increase his experience. Gukesh and his team, however, deliberately reduced their tournament participation this year to focus more on preparation for the championship match. Roman Vidonyak, Muhiddin Madaminov, and Nikita Vityugov have been involved in Sindarov's preparation. The chess player said he would reveal the other members of his team after the match concludes.