In the 12th round of the Italian championship, Inter visited Atalanta in Bergamo. The intense encounter, which turned into a real goal-fest, ended in a 4-4 draw.

The match began with the visitors taking an early lead: Esposito scored in the 16th, 32nd, and 52nd minutes to complete a hat-trick. However, Atalanta did not give up — Elmas (35') reduced the deficit in the first half, and De Ketelaere (72', 80') scored a brace to bring intrigue back into the game.

In the 75th minute, Sucic scored Inter's fourth goal from a penalty, but in stoppage time (90+1'), Kessie also converted a penalty kick to secure a draw for the Bergamaschi.

Situation in the tournament table

Following this result, Atalanta has reached 15 points and sits in 12th place in the Serie A standings. Inter, managed by Chivu, remains in 3rd place with 29 points.

Statistics Atalanta Inter Final score 4 4 Goals Elmas (35'), De Ketelaere (72', 80'), Kessie (90+1' pen.) Esposito (16', 32', 52'), Sucic (75' pen.) Key players De Ketelaere (brace), Kessie Esposito (hat-trick) Table position / Points 12th place (15 points) 3rd place (29 points)

Match report and lineups

Serie A. 12th round Atalanta — Inter 4:4 Goals: Elmas (35), De Ketelaere (72, 80), Kessie (90+1 penalty) — Esposito (16, 32, 52), Sucic (75 penalty).

Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Bellanova (Bernasconi, 88), Scalvini, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, Zalewski, Elmas (Rowe, 69), Kessie, Ederson (Pasalic, 69), De Ketelaere, Krstovic (Scamacca, 88).

Inter: Josep Martinez, Pavard, Bastoni, Carlos Augusto, Mkhitaryan (Stankovic, 78), Spence, Barella (Jones, 64), Calhanoglu (Sucic, 33), Dimarco (Akanji, 64), Esposito (Lautaro Martinez, 78), Thuram.

In your opinion, how will the 4-4 result in Bergamo and the two lost points affect Inter's plans in the Serie A title race? Leave your thoughts in the comments!