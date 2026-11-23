According to reports, Zakariya has been on the road for seven months. He has been traveling through various regions, covering a long distance on foot. Throughout the journey, along with physical endurance, patience and determination have also played a crucial role.

A man named Zakariya set off on foot from France to Saudi Arabia with the intention of visiting the holy Kaaba. Instead of using conventional means of transport, he aimed to cover the long and arduous journey on foot.

The traveler estimates that it will take him approximately another 20 days to reach the holy lands. If he reaches his destination within the scheduled time, his long journey that began in France will come to an end.

Covering a distance that can be traversed in a few hours or days by plane or car requires great fortitude when done on foot. This decision by Zakariya demonstrates his desire to visit the Kaaba and his devotion to his goal.

Detailed information regarding his route, the exact distance covered, and the challenges he faced on the road has not yet been provided.