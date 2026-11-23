Another important step is being taken to improve the system of discovering young talents and bringing them to a professional level in Uzbek football. Specialists from the Uzbekistan Football Association are visiting one of the world's most famous football academies — Barcelona — to study the Spanish experience in training young players and coaching education.

UFA specialists at the Barcelona academy

Specialists from the youth football development and coaching education departments of the Uzbekistan Football Association are currently at the Barcelona football club academy in Spain. This was reported by the UFA press service.

The main goal of the visit is to study the academy's operations closely, get acquainted with modern approaches used in training young players, and master advanced practices in improving coaching qualifications.

Additionally, during the visit, attention is being focused on exchanging experience between the two parties and studying methods that will serve to develop the football education system.

Barcelona's youth training system is being studied

During the meetings, the processes of planning and organizing training sessions for players of various age categories are being examined in detail.

In particular, focus is being placed on methods for regularly monitoring the individual development of young athletes, assessing their talents and potential, as well as working individually with each player.

The coaches' working styles, their approaches during training sessions, and the system for preparing players for the professional level are also considered important areas being studied.

These aspects are vital parts of the Barcelona academy's experience, and studying them in depth could create new opportunities for improving the youth football system in Uzbekistan.

What is the significance for Uzbek football?

Training young players is not limited to just selecting talented children. In this process, the role of a proper training system, an individual development plan, and qualified coaches is incomparable.

From this perspective, the study of the experience at the Barcelona academy by UFA specialists is significant for developing the local football education system.

By adapting advanced approaches from Spanish football to the national system, it is possible to improve the quality of training for young players and the potential of coaches. This could serve to form a competitive generation for the future of Uzbek football.

So far, no information has been provided regarding specific agreements or practical projects to be developed within the framework of the visit. However, such an exchange of experience could be an important step for the development of youth football.