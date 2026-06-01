Ecuador's final squad for the World Cup announced

The Ecuador national team, one of the most intense and unpredictable sides from South America, has officially unveiled its fighting squad for the 2026 World Cup that football fans have been eagerly awaiting. According to the team's press service, head coach Sebastian Beccacece has selected the 26 best players to defend the nation's honor in the upcoming historic tournament.

This year's squad stands out for its star-studded and solid defensive line. Stay tuned to our page, as we will soon introduce you to the talents who recently clashed on European pitches, the team's star from an English giant, and the details of the very interesting group Ecuador has been drawn into!

Champions League finalists now on the same side!

The most notable and interesting aspect of this year's roster is that it brings together two famous defenders who recently fought fiercely against each other in the final of Europe's most prestigious competition, the UEFA Champions League. We are talking about the representative of the French club PSG, Willian Pacho and the defensive pillar of London's Arsenal, Piero Hincapié respectively.

As a reminder, that final match ended in a 1-1 draw, with the Parisians prevailing in the penalty shootout. Now, these two skilled and formidable defenders will work as one for the success of the Ecuador national team. Additionally, Chelsea star Moises Caicedo is expected to be the team's true heart and driving force.

The quartet featuring Ecuador: According to the draw results, the Ecuador national team has been placed in Group E of the upcoming World Cup. They will compete for a spot in the next round against the powerful African representative Ivory Coast, the tournament's expected dark horse Curaçao and the proud world football giant Germany .

Full and official Ecuador squad for the 2026 World Cup

You can view the full squad of the team heading to the pitches of the USA, Canada, and Mexico with the desire to conquer the World Cup in the special table below:

Positions Players and their clubs Goalkeepers Hernán Galíndez (Huracán), Moisés Ramírez (Kifisia), Gonzalo Valle (LDU Quito). Defenders Willian Pacho (PSG), Piero Hincapié (Arsenal), Joel Ordóñez (Club Brugge), Félix Torres (Internacional), Pervis Estupiñán (Milan), Jhoanner Chávez (Genk), Ángelo Preciado (Atlético Mineiro), Jackson Porozo (Tijuana). Midfielders Alan Minda (Atlético Mineiro), Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea), Jordy Alcívar (Independiente), Denil Castillo (Midtjylland), John Yeboah (Venezia), Alan Franco (Atlético Mineiro), Pedro Vite (Pumas), Kendry Páez (River Plate), Nilson Angulo (Sunderland), Gonzalo Plata (Flamengo). Forwards Kevin Rodríguez (Union Saint-Gilloise), Anthony Valencia (Antwerp), Enner Valencia (Pachuca), Jordy Caicedo (Huracán), Jeremy Arevalo (Stuttgart).

With an attacking trio led by experienced striker Enner Valencia and a wealth of European-tested players, Ecuador is capable of putting up a serious fight against any opponent.

We wish this spirited team and all participants the best of luck in this grand football festival. Follow the hottest, most exciting, and pleasant news from the world of football with us, dear fans! Stay tuned to our page!