Gary Lineker excludes Arsenal from Europe's most attractive teams

Famous former footballer and pundit Gary Lineker shared his thoughts on Arsenal's standing in European football following their Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Despite Mikel Arteta's side winning the Premier League title, Lineker believes the 'Gunners' still lag behind three continental giants in terms of pure aesthetic football. This is reported by Goal.com .

In a dramatic final held in Budapest, Arsenal took the lead through a Kai Havertz goal. However, a penalty converted by Ousmane Dembele and a tense shootout ultimately led to the London club's defeat. On 'The Rest is Football' podcast, Lineker emphasized that PSG deserved the win for their attacking style.

"It's clearly painful for Arsenal, but I think the best team in the tournament won. As a neutral fan, I can say that Arsenal had to play in such a defensive style to beat PSG, but in the end, football won," said the legendary striker.

Lineker did not just praise the Parisian club; he named three clubs currently playing more attractive football than Arteta's team. In his view, while Arsenal's defensive solidity is commendable, they do not yet belong among the creative teams playing "beautiful football."

"Football is a spectacle. We always want to see teams that are positive, creative, and have the best players. I think Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern, and Barcelona played exactly that way this season. Arsenal is very disciplined defensively, but in terms of how football should be played, the best team won," Lineker concluded.