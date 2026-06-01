Gary Lineker excludes Arsenal from Europe's most attractive teams

·47·Sport
Gary Lineker excludes Arsenal from Europe's most attractive teams

Famous former footballer and pundit Gary Lineker shared his thoughts on Arsenal's standing in European football following their Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Despite Mikel Arteta's side winning the Premier League title, Lineker believes the 'Gunners' still lag behind three continental giants in terms of pure aesthetic football. This is reported by Goal.com .

In a dramatic final held in Budapest, Arsenal took the lead through a Kai Havertz goal. However, a penalty converted by Ousmane Dembele and a tense shootout ultimately led to the London club's defeat. On 'The Rest is Football' podcast, Lineker emphasized that PSG deserved the win for their attacking style.

"It's clearly painful for Arsenal, but I think the best team in the tournament won. As a neutral fan, I can say that Arsenal had to play in such a defensive style to beat PSG, but in the end, football won," said the legendary striker.

Lineker did not just praise the Parisian club; he named three clubs currently playing more attractive football than Arteta's team. In his view, while Arsenal's defensive solidity is commendable, they do not yet belong among the creative teams playing "beautiful football."

"Football is a spectacle. We always want to see teams that are positive, creative, and have the best players. I think Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern, and Barcelona played exactly that way this season. Arsenal is very disciplined defensively, but in terms of how football should be played, the best team won," Lineker concluded.

ArsenalChampions LeagueGary LinekerParis Saint-GermainFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cole Palmer Relaxing in Ibiza After World Cup SnubToday, 09:15MLS or Saudi Arabia Could Be Best Option for Paul PogbaToday, 09:10Turkey National Team Sent Off to World Cup with Immense RespectToday, 08:58Change at the Top: Uzbekistan Has a New Number One Chess PlayerToday, 08:35Why Does Cristiano Ronaldo Want to Win the World Cup?Today, 08:33Real Madrid Complete Surprise Transfer: Dumfries Heading to MadridToday, 08:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Husanov's Rating Revealed After Everton vs Manchester City Match
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed