Marcus Rashford could move to Arsenal: Mikel Arteta awaits the striker

London club Arsenal is preparing a surprise bid for Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta plans to add the Manchester United academy graduate to his squad to strengthen the team's attacking line. The option of returning to the Premier League is being seriously considered for the striker, who is currently on loan at Barcelona. This is reported by Goal.com .

Marcus Rashford has regained his best form at the Catalan club under Hansi Flick. However, due to financial difficulties at Barcelona, the management is in no rush to exercise the option to buy the player for £26 million. This situation has also attracted the attention of giants like Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is demanding that the club's board be active in the transfer market following the Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. The coach emphasizes that the team must make ambitious and quick decisions to reach a new level. Rashford's camp also believes that if an agreement on the price is reached, the "Gunners" will become the main contenders.

Although Barcelona sporting director Deco has praised the player's professionalism, the club's economic situation and the €80 million spent on Anthony Gordon have reduced Rashford's chances of staying in Spain. Now, it is highly likely that the 28-year-old striker will continue his career at one of the London clubs.