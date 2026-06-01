Rodri reveals Spain's main goal for the 2026 World Cup

Ahead of the upcoming World Cup, the internal atmosphere and plans of star teams and their leaders are of great interest to fans. Recently, Rodri, the skilled midfielder for the Spain national team and Manchester City, spoke extensively to the press about his expectations for the next tournament and his team's main plans.

According to the experienced player, the various praises and the "favorite" label given before the competition mean nothing on the pitch:

«It doesn't play a big role whether you are a favorite before the tournament starts or if you are not on that list. Everything depends on how you perform on the pitch when the game is actually happening. For example, we weren't mentioned as top contenders at Euro 2024, but we ended up winning the championship. The reason is that we didn't waste time worrying about external predictions».

Rodri also did not hide the fact that the new format of the World Cup will require great strength and willpower from the players:

«Undoubtedly, this World Cup will be the most difficult in history. Because the number of participants has increased and an additional playoff round has been introduced. In such conditions, managing the players' physical condition and workload correctly becomes the main factor. We must reach our peak form before the most important matches arrive».

The Spanish star also touched upon his love for analyzing opponents in his spare time and how he shapes the atmosphere within the team:

«I love watching other national teams' matches, evaluating their current level, and analyzing what surprises future games might hold for us. In a knockout system where defeat is unforgivable, making the most of created opportunities is the most important aspect. I am trying to instill this golden rule into the minds of my teammates. Because we want to prove once again in practice that we are the best team on the planet. Our main goal is only victory».

Famous AS publication presented these exciting thoughts of the player to the general public.