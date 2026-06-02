Uzbekistan's chances of advancing from the 2026 World Cup group stage evaluated

As the first-ever 48-team World Cup in football history approaches, various prestigious analytical centers have begun publishing their forecasts. Among them is one of the most famous statistical outlets in the football world, Opta which used its supercomputer to calculate the chances of the upcoming 2026 World Cup participants and provided very interesting data regarding the debutant teams.

According to neural network analysis, the Uzbekistan national team, which has qualified for the world championship for the first time in history, could become the main "surprise" and discovery of the upcoming tournament. The supercomputer estimates the probability of our representatives advancing from the group stage, which includes strong opponents, to the playoffs at 41.4 percent.

It is gratifying that this figure is one of the highest among all new national teams participating in the competition for the first time. For example, the chances of another Asian representative, the Jordan national team, are close to our compatriots, estimated at 40.8 percent.

Conversely, the forecasts for other continental debutants experiencing the World Cup atmosphere for the first time are significantly lower and modest. In particular, the chance of the difficult African opponent Cape Verde advancing from the group is 33.9 percent, while the probability of the Curaçao national team advancing to the next round is very low — only 18.5 percent.

Analysis of opportunities: Also, according to Opta's calculations, the probability of Uzbekistan winning the entire tournament and taking home the main trophy is 0.1 percent. Of course, this figure is quite close to reality, but analysts have specifically noted that this 2026 World Cup will be rich in unexpected and sensational results. According to international experts, the fact that Uzbekistan has qualified for this world championship is in itself an unprecedented and huge historical achievement for the country's sports and football.

As a reminder, our representatives have participated in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in history, fulfilling the long-standing dream of the entire Uzbek people. We wish Fabio Cannavaro's boys luck and success in their next historical journey!