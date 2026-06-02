Bayern Munich to strengthen attack with surprise transfer

Bayern Munich could make a surprise move in the summer transfer window. According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, after the Anthony Gordon deal fell through, the German giants have turned their attention to PSV Eindhoven forward Ismael Saibari. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is reported that negotiations between Bayern and Saibari have already begun. The Moroccan player has expressed his readiness to move to the Munich club this summer. Currently, the player is waiting for the transfer fee to be set by the PSV management. Alongside Bayern, Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain are also showing interest in signing Ismael Saibari.

Dutch publication Eindhovens Dagblad confirms that PSV does not intend to let their star go cheaply. The club is expected to demand over 60 million euros for the player. This sum may not be an obstacle for Bayern, as the club had previously allocated the same amount for Anthony Gordon.

Additionally, Bayern plans to generate extra funds through the transfer of Joao Palhinha, who played on loan. Reports suggest that Tottenham intends to exercise their option to buy the midfielder for 30 million euros. This will help the Munich side form a budget for new transfers.

Bayern's management is looking for a versatile forward for the upcoming season. The club needs a player capable of playing on the wings and in the center, who can support Harry Kane. Ismael Saibari is seen as a candidate who meets these exact requirements.