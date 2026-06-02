William Saliba needs surgery: Arsenal defender could be sidelined

Arsenal central defender William Saliba may soon undergo surgery due to intensifying chronic back pain. Although the player has been performing successfully for the London club, recent medical examinations indicate that long-term treatment and surgical intervention are necessary. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to L’Equipe, the 25-year-old defender has been playing with a back injury for several weeks. Despite playing 120 minutes in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, the pain worsened after the match. Initial reports had cast doubt on his participation with the France national team.

The France national team medical staff gave a positive assessment after Monday's check-ups, and Saliba was cleared to participate in the upcoming tournament. However, Arsenal management understands they may not be able to rely on the defender after the tournament. The Premier League champions have scheduled the surgery for the end of the summer.

William Saliba made 50 appearances for Arsenal last season, contributing significantly to the team's success. Now he is focusing his attention on the France national team. For the defensive line, Didier Deschamps has selected players such as Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, and Maxence Lacroix alongside Saliba.

The France national team will begin their group stage campaign on June 16 against Senegal. Arsenal fans are concerned that their key defender might miss the start of the next season, as the post-surgery recovery process is expected to be lengthy.