William Saliba needs surgery: Arsenal defender could be sidelined

·58·Sport
William Saliba needs surgery: Arsenal defender could be sidelined

Arsenal central defender William Saliba may soon undergo surgery due to intensifying chronic back pain. Although the player has been performing successfully for the London club, recent medical examinations indicate that long-term treatment and surgical intervention are necessary. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to L’Equipe, the 25-year-old defender has been playing with a back injury for several weeks. Despite playing 120 minutes in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, the pain worsened after the match. Initial reports had cast doubt on his participation with the France national team.

The France national team medical staff gave a positive assessment after Monday's check-ups, and Saliba was cleared to participate in the upcoming tournament. However, Arsenal management understands they may not be able to rely on the defender after the tournament. The Premier League champions have scheduled the surgery for the end of the summer.

William Saliba made 50 appearances for Arsenal last season, contributing significantly to the team's success. Now he is focusing his attention on the France national team. For the defensive line, Didier Deschamps has selected players such as Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, and Maxence Lacroix alongside Saliba.

The France national team will begin their group stage campaign on June 16 against Senegal. Arsenal fans are concerned that their key defender might miss the start of the next season, as the post-surgery recovery process is expected to be lengthy.

ArsenalWilliam SalibaFranceInjuryPremier League
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Turkey National Team Sent Off to World Cup with Immense RespectToday, 08:58Change at the Top: Uzbekistan Has a New Number One Chess PlayerToday, 08:35Why Does Cristiano Ronaldo Want to Win the World Cup?Today, 08:33Real Madrid Complete Surprise Transfer: Dumfries Heading to MadridToday, 08:31Romelu Lukaku Scores 90th Goal for BelgiumToday, 08:19Borussia Dortmund to Sign New Star to Keep Serhou GuirassyToday, 08:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Husanov's Rating Revealed After Everton vs Manchester City Match
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed