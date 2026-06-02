Real Madrid must now pay more for Jose Mourinho

·48·Sport
Real Madrid must now pay more for Jose Mourinho

Although negotiations between Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho have concluded, the Spanish giants will have to spend more than expected for the Portuguese manager. The issue is that the special release clause in the coach's contract with Benfica has expired. Previously, the Madrid club could have secured the manager for 6 million euros, but this amount is now expected to rise to 15 million euros. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to The Athletic, this delay was caused by administrative processes related to the club's presidential elections. Under a clause in Jose Mourinho's contract, there was an option to acquire him at a lower price within 10 working days after the end of the Portuguese championship. This deadline expired on May 29.

Although Florentino Perez supports Mourinho's candidacy, the entry of businessman Enrique Riquelme into the presidential race has slowed down official decision-making. Perez noted at a press conference that a secret campaign is being waged against him. Nevertheless, a full agreement on a three-year contract has been reached between Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho.

Preparations for the new season are underway at the club. Specifically, Antonio Rüdiger has extended his contract, and work is ongoing regarding Mourinho's staff and summer transfer targets. After two seasons without major trophies, Real Madrid aims to return to winning ways with the Portuguese coach.

Real MadridJose MourinhoBenficaFlorentino PerezTransfer
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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