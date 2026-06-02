Florentino Perez promises new stars for Real Madrid

·816·Sport
Florentino Perez promises new stars for Real Madrid

Exciting times are ahead for Real Madrid fans. After finishing the season empty-handed, the 'Royal Club' is on the verge of making big moves in the transfer market. Club president Florentino Perez has revealed his ambitious plans to overhaul the squad and bring the world's elite players to Madrid during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The club president emphasized that he will soon make a major announcement regarding not only Real Madrid's transfers but also its global strategy.

Florentino Perez: "We know exactly who we need"

Florentino Perez, considered the transfer king of the 'Royal Club', calmed the Santiago Bernabeu faithful by stating:

“In the coming days, we will detail various major projects we are implementing for the bright future of Real Madrid, not only in sports but also in social and economic aspects. Our fans should not worry — new bright stars and big transfers are knocking at the door. We know exactly which positions need strengthening, and those new players will certainly wear the Real Madrid jersey next season.”

The past season is behind us

It is worth noting that the concluded season was quite difficult and unsuccessful for the Madrid side. The 'Los Blancos' finished second in La Liga, accumulating 86 points throughout the campaign.

Most painfully, the Madrid side had to concede the main trophy — the league title — to their fierce rivals Barcelona for the second consecutive year.

However, after Perez's statement today, millions of Madrid fans are breathing with renewed hope and confidence ahead of the new season. We shall see which superstars Perez will surprise the football world with this time. We continue to follow the developments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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