Andoni Iraola expected to become the new Liverpool manager

·89·Sport
Andoni Iraola expected to become the new Liverpool manager

A new and exciting era is about to begin at Liverpool. Having recently parted ways with their head coach, the 'Reds' did not spend long searching for a successor. According to insider reports, the Liverpool board has reached an agreement in principle with renowned Spanish tactician Andoni Iraola.

It is reported that negotiations between the parties accelerated significantly over the last 48 hours, leading to a major breakthrough. All key terms have now been agreed upon, and an official announcement from the club's press office is expected in the coming days.

Arne Slot's departure and the surprise appointment

It is worth noting that Liverpool officially announced the departure of head coach Arne Slot on May 30th of this year. Following this unexpected split, club officials acted swiftly to secure a manager well-versed in the Premier League before other European giants could intervene.

Iraola's successful run at Bournemouth

The 43-year-old Spanish tactician, now expected to lead the Anfield faithful to victory, was most recently in charge of fellow Premier League side Bournemouth. Iraola took the helm in the summer of 2023 and parted ways with the club amicably after the conclusion of last season.

It should be noted that under Andoni Iraola, the modest Bournemouth side played a highly productive and intense brand of football. Throughout the season, the team collected 57 points and secured a high 6th place in the Premier League table.

Notably, his new club, Liverpool, finished the past season just one spot higher in fifth place with 60 points. This suggests that when the new manager's tactical prowess is combined with the 'Reds' squad, it could lead to a serious title challenge next season.

With confidence in a bright future for Liverpool under their new manager, we will continue to monitor the Merseyside club's next moves in the transfer market!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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