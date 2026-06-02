Ibrahima Konate to sign long-term contract with Real Madrid

One of the most sensational transfers of the year in European football is about to happen! Real Madrid is very close to signing the talented French center-back Ibrahima Konate, who recently parted ways with Liverpool. This was reported by renowned insider and journalist Nicolo Schira on his official 'X' (formerly Twitter) account.

According to reliable sources, the 'Royal Club' management has agreed on all terms with the 27-year-old French defender. Our information indicates that Konate will sign a long-term 5-year contract with 'Los Blancos' running until the summer of 2031. The giant defender is expected to earn an annual salary of 10 million euros at Madrid.

Unexpected farewell to Liverpool

As a reminder, just yesterday, May 31, Liverpool officially announced that their partnership with Konate had been unexpectedly terminated. The talented footballer had been representing the Merseyside club since the summer of 2021 and was a key figure in the team's defensive line.

Prestigious and world-famous Transfermarkt According to the latest reports provided by the portal, the current market value of the French defender is exactly 50 million euros. It is safe to say that acquiring such a high-level and valuable player as a free agent is a real gift for Real Madrid fans. The official announcement of this transfer is expected soon. We wish Konate great success in the era of the white jerseys!

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