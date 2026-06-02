Lionel Scaloni speaks about Messi's participation in the World Cup

The football World Cup hosted by the Americas is in the spotlight of millions of fans and prestigious sports publications. One of the main intrigues of the tournament is undoubtedly linked to the actions of the living legend Lionel Messi on the pitch. Lionel Scaloni, head coach of the reigning world champions Argentina, gave an open and sincere answer to questions about how often the Inter Miami star will appear in upcoming matches.

The head coach once again highlighted how important a figure Messi is for the team, stating that his playing time depends solely on the player's own desire.

“Leo will play as much as he wants and whenever he wants”

The experienced specialist Lionel Scaloni emphasized that he has no doubts about the football king's capabilities and expressed the following thoughts:

“Leo plays as long as he wants on the pitch. Because we all know very well what he is capable of on the green grass and what miracles he can create. It is not surprising at all for us that he is participating in his record sixth World Cup. How could this surprise anyone?

In fact, something else is surprising: it is astonishing that a genius as great as Messi has won only four major trophies in the national team jersey. Even though he was very close to reaching the podium twice more in the Copa América and once more in the World Cup during his career.”, — reported the prestigious Globo publication, quoting Scaloni.

Towards new victories in the sixth World Cup

Recall that 38-year-old Lionel Messi has already conquered all expected peaks in his career with the Argentina national team. In addition to being the king of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, he has also celebrated major victories at the continental level.

After this confident statement from the coach, Argentine fans will have the opportunity to see their beloved captain on the pitch for a long time in the 2026 World Cup matches. We wish the "Albiceleste" led by Messi beautiful victories in upcoming games. Follow the football king's new records with Zamin!