Real Madrid Issues Official Statement Ahead of Presidential Election

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Real Madrid Issues Official Statement Ahead of Presidential Election

The political temperature surrounding Real Madrid, one of the most powerful giants in world football, is rising steadily. Following a sharp and sensational outburst by Enrique Riquelme, a prominent Spanish businessman and presidential candidate, the 'Royal Club' was compelled to issue an official response.

The billionaire entrepreneur cast serious doubt on the fairness and transparency of the election process, comparing the system in Madrid to a communist dictatorship in Venezuela. In the wake of such grave accusations, the Real Madrid board released a special statement via its official website.

Membership List Issue: No Special Privileges Granted

According to official information released by the club, the Electoral Commission has not favored any candidate nor violated internal regulations.

The statement emphasized: 'The Electoral Commission has not provided any candidate participating in the elections scheduled for June 7 of this year with a special list of club members (socios).'

Furthermore, the statement noted that both candidates received detailed written instructions on how and in what order campaign materials should be distributed to club members. Notably, Enrique Riquelme himself, who made the critical remarks, had personally reviewed and signed these internal regulations and requirements on the day he officially registered his candidacy.

Postal Voting: Transparency Guaranteed

The Madrid club also issued a reassuring statement to fans and candidates regarding the security and integrity of remote votes cast by mail. Extensive facilities will be provided for observers to prevent any electoral fraud.

  • Monitoring Opportunities: If candidates have doubts about the integrity of the process, they may appoint their own trusted representatives and observers around the secure area where postal ballots are stored.

  • Adherence to Regulations: The Electoral Commission stated that it has strictly adhered to the club's statutes and current legal requirements throughout the entire process, urging everyone to respect the culture of the election.

The Big Day: Young Billionaire Challenges Pérez

As a reminder, the presidential election that will determine the future of Real Madrid for years to come will take place on June 7 of this year. It will feature the club's long-serving and legendary president Florentino Pérez and the young entrepreneur offering serious competition, Enrique Riquelme . Follow this intense political battle with us on Zamin!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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