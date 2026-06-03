Fabrizio Romano reveals insider info on Real Madrid transfers

With the opening of the summer transfer window, major moves have begun in world football. Fabrizio Romano, Europe's most reputable insider and trusted transfer market expert, has shared exciting news for Real Madrid fans. According to him, the 'royal club' plans to pursue a very active and aggressive policy in this year's transfer market and has already finalized initial major deals.

The insider notes that the Madrid giants aim to completely overhaul and strengthen their defensive line.

New stars expected to bolster the defense

The 'Los Blancos' hierarchy has reached a full agreement regarding the transfer of Inter Milan and Netherlands national team right-back Denzel Dumfries . This transfer is expected to be highly beneficial for the Madrid club:

Transfer fee: €20 million.

Reason for the deal: This amount was set as a release clause in the player's current contract with the Milan club, and 'Real' effectively utilized this provision.

Additionally, French towering center-back Ibrahima Konaté , who left Liverpool after his contract expired, could also move to Madrid soon. As the player is a free agent, he will join 'Real' on a free transfer.

Real Madrid's summer plans and the Mourinho effect

Fabrizio Romano specifically notes that these transfers involving Dumfries and Konaté are just the beginning of Real Madrid's major moves in the transfer market. President Florentino Pérez is planning to complete several more sensational deals this summer window.

Interesting information: Previously, European sports media widely reported that Real Madrid's former manager, the legendary and fiery coach José Mourinho, could return to the Santiago Bernabéu to take charge of the team. The arrival of new players could also be linked to these plans.

Follow the hottest, most reliable, and most sensational news in European football and the transfer market with us on Zamin! Don't forget to share this article with your friends.