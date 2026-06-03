The Steven Gerrard Example: Why Declan Rice Is Not Yet Ready for the Ballon d'Or

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The Steven Gerrard Example: Why Declan Rice Is Not Yet Ready for the Ballon d'Or

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has explained why Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is not yet among the main contenders for the world's best player title. Fowler believes the 27-year-old must elevate his game to a higher level to join the global elite. Although he has become a key part of Mikel Arteta's squad, there are still areas where he needs to improve. Goal.com reports on this. reports .

After joining Arsenal for £105 million, Declan Rice played a major role in the team's bid for the English Premier League title. When the Londoners ended their 22-year title drought, it was Rice who served as the main force in midfield. Many experts rate his chances of competing for the 2026 Ballon d'Or highly.

The upcoming World Cup with the England national team could be decisive for Rice. If he wins the world crown with the Three Lions, it would significantly boost his chances for prestigious individual awards. However, disappointment in the Champions League final has slightly affected his standing.

Comparing Declan Rice to former captain Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler said: "I like Rice; he has become a more complete player since moving to Arsenal. But to be honest, he hasn't reached Steven Gerrard's level yet. This isn't because of my affection for Liverpool, but the reality. We must not forget that even Steven Gerrard never won the Ballon d'Or during his career."

ArsenalDeclan RiceSteven GerrardBallon d'OrPremier League
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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