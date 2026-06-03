Great news has arrived from the English pitches, bringing pride and joy to Uzbek football fans. The market values of professional players in the English Premier League, considered the world's strongest and most intense domestic championship, have been reviewed and updated. Notably, as a result of this update, the transfer value of Abduqodir Husanov, a skilled member of the Uzbekistan national team and a solid defender for the English powerhouse Manchester City, has increased significantly.

Historic Rise: Abduqodir Husanov Becomes Asia's Most Valuable Player!

According to the latest official data released by the authoritative Transfermarkt portal, which covers global football statistics and transfers, the transfer value of our talented 21-year-old defender has risen to a record level:

Previous Value: €35 million

Current New Value: €50 million

Net Increase in Value: €15 million (nearly 43%or 1.4 times higher than the previous value)

This massive jump is not temporary but stems from the Uzbek defender's highly consistent and high-level performances throughout the last season, as well as his reliable and impactful displays in Manchester City's starting lineup. Thanks to this historic achievement, Abduqodir Husanov is now officially recognized as the most valuable footballer on the entire Asian continent.

National Team and Upcoming Major Test

Currently, our compatriot continues to defend our country's honor not only at the club level but also on the international stage. It is worth noting that Husanov has now joined the Uzbekistan national team camp and is preparing seriously with our representatives for the final stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Next Big Match: Ahead of this prestigious world championship, our national team will play their next serious and exciting friendly match against one of Europe's strongest sides, the Netherlands national team.

We, in turn, wish Abduqodir new victories and great triumphs both with Manchester City and our national team! Stay tuned to Zamin for the latest, most reliable, and joyful news from Uzbek football.