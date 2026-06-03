Lennart Karl Carries a Photo of Lionel Messi to Every Match

·73·Sport
Lennart Karl Carries a Photo of Lionel Messi to Every Match

Bayern Munich's rising star Lennart Karl has revealed that he carries an image of his idol Lionel Messi with him to every match. The young German talent managed to break the record set by Kylian Mbappé, becoming the youngest player to score in three consecutive Champions League games. Goal.com reports .

The 18-year-old footballer stated that he uses special shin guards featuring the Inter Miami star's image in every official match. For Karl, this is not just a picture, but a constant reminder of the heights he aspires to reach. He believes that carrying the World Cup winner's image gives him a mental edge and motivation.

In an interview with the club's '51' magazine, Lennart Karl said: "Yes, my left shin guard features an image of Messi. He has been my role model ever since I started playing football—he plays with his left foot, is also relatively short, and does incredible things with the ball. Having his picture with me gives me extra strength and drives me to reach the highest level."

Although Messi is his primary source of inspiration, Karl is also learning a lot from his experienced teammates during Bayern training sessions. He noted that he particularly enjoys watching Michael Olise's movements, and that the professionalism of players like Harry Kane and Joshua Kimmich serves as an example for him.

Bayern MunichLionel MessiLennart KarlFootballChampions League
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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