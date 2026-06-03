Lionel Messi Awarded Prestigious Princess of Asturias International Prize

One of the greatest figures in football history, legendary striker Lionel Messi, currently representing MLS club Inter Miami and the Argentina national team, has received yet another prestigious accolade. The virtuoso footballer has been announced as the laureate of the renowned Princess of Asturias Award for Sports for 2026.

Heartfelt congratulations to the former Barcelona captain

Following this joyous occasion, FC Barcelona, the Catalan club where Lionel Messi spent the brightest years of his career, did not stand aside and officially congratulated their academy graduate via social media.

The heartfelt message from the Catalans read as follows:

We sincerely congratulate Lionel Messi on winning the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. This is a well-deserved recognition of your legendary and unforgettable legacy at FC Barcelona, as well as your unique and unparalleled career adorned with tremendous triumphs in our colors.

Award History: A Rare Achievement in the Football World

This international award is considered extremely prestigious not only in football but throughout the entire sporting world. Looking at recent winners confirms just how highly valued this prize is:

In 2025: This prestigious award was presented to American Serena Williams, a living legend of tennis.

Among footballers: It had been many years since footballers last claimed this prize. The last time was back in 2012, when Spanish football stars — legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas and masterful midfielder Xavi — were honored with this award. Years later, Messi has brought this accolade back to the world of football.

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