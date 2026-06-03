Marc-Andre ter Stegen Set to Leave Barcelona for Ajax

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Marc-Andre ter Stegen Set to Leave Barcelona for Ajax

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is close to leaving Barcelona this summer following an unsuccessful loan spell at Girona. The experienced German goalkeeper is not part of the club's future plans. He could now make a surprise move to Dutch side Ajax, where his former coach Michel aims to reunite with the veteran shot-stopper. Goal.com reports .

After a brief and unsuccessful stint at Girona, Ter Stegen has returned to Barcelona, but his time in Spain appears to be coming to an end. According to Diario Sport, the La Liga giants have made it clear that the 34-year-old goalkeeper is no longer part of the team's new project. Coach Hansi Flick prefers to rely on Joan Garcia for the first half of the season.

Ter Stegen joined from Borussia Mönchengladbach in July 2014 and rose to become team captain after making 423 appearances for the club. Barcelona are now prepared to sell him outright to free up space in the wage bill. The goalkeeper's spell at Girona was limited to just two matches following his January transfer due to injury.

A serious injury brought his season to a premature end, a situation described as a tragedy by Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann. Ter Stegen's loan deal expires on June 30, and Ajax have expressed serious interest in him. Michel, who has taken charge of the Amsterdam club, wants the experienced goalkeeper in his squad.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has won 20 major trophies during his years at Barcelona. His honours include seven La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey trophies, and the 2015 UEFA Champions League. He is now expected to continue his career in the Eredivisie, bringing his vast experience to his new team.

BarcelonaMarc-Andre ter StegenTransferAjaxLa Liga
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