Borussia Dortmund Join Race for Everton Midfielder

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Borussia Dortmund Join Race for Everton Midfielder

German club Borussia Dortmund have expressed serious interest in Tim Iroegbunam, who has been catching the eye with his impressive performances in the English Premier League. The talented 22-year-old has attracted the attention of several leading European teams, with Dortmund and Stuttgart now planning to add him to their squads. Goal.com reports .

According to SportsBoom, Borussia Dortmund's management have included Iroegbunam on their summer transfer list. The Bundesliga giants aim to strengthen their squad for both domestic league and Champions League campaigns, viewing this powerful midfielder as an ideal candidate for the team.

Having featured in 31 matches across all competitions last season and provided three assists, the young star has caught the attention of scouts from numerous clubs. Stuttgart are also actively involved in the battle for the player, but Everton are reluctant to let their rising star leave.

The Merseyside club currently hold all the cards, as Iroegbunam's contract runs until 2027. Under manager David Moyes, he has become a regular starter, featuring from the first minute in 18 matches this season. The player himself is happy with his situation at the club and prefers to stay where he is guaranteed playing time.

Although Everton do not want to sell the player, they could enter negotiations if they receive a financially attractive offer. It will become clear in the coming weeks whether Borussia Dortmund are prepared to pay such a significant fee.

Borussia DortmundEvertonTransferBundesligaPremier League
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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