A major transfer intrigue has once again emerged surrounding Real Madrid. Presidential candidate Florentino Pérez announced that he will officially unveil the Royal Club's first major signing for next season tomorrow.

Pérez's statement has sparked immense interest among Madrid fans. When Real Madrid and Florentino Pérez are mentioned together in the transfer market, it usually signals not just an ordinary purchase, but a deal that shakes the football world. When this saga begins in Madrid, the entire transfer market wakes up.

In an interview with El Español, Pérez also spoke openly about his sporting project. He emphasized that Real Madrid must always have the best players and continue winning.

"This Thursday, I will announce Real Madrid's first blockbuster transfer for next season. Everyone knows what my sporting project is: having the best players in the squad and continuing to win," said Pérez.

These words reiterate Florentino Pérez's core management philosophy. He views Real Madrid not just as a strong team, but as a club at the center of world football that attracts the biggest stars and competes for top honors every season.

Under Pérez, Real Madrid has made history with numerous high-profile transfers. His name is synonymous with the 'Galácticos' policy, bringing global stars to Madrid, and further strengthening the club's brand worldwide. Therefore, his mention of a 'blockbuster transfer' is not just news for fans, but a signal of big things to come.

The new player's name has not yet been revealed. However, based on Pérez's statement, this signing is expected to play a crucial role in the club's sporting project for next season. For a team like Real Madrid, every major transfer is not only about strengthening the squad but also sending a clear signal to rivals.

The Madrid club always lives with one goal: winning. Whether it is the Champions League, La Liga, the FIFA Club World Cup, or any other tournament, there are no secondary objectives for Real Madrid. Pérez's words about 'having the best players and continuing to win' perfectly reflect this mentality.

Florentino Pérez has been at the helm of Real Madrid since 2009. Previously, he served as club president from 2000 to 2006. Both of his tenures are remembered for major transfers, ambitious sporting projects, and enhancing the club's global prestige.

For Pérez, such a statement ahead of a new election is significant both politically and sportingly. He is showing fans that his plans remain as ambitious as ever, that Real Madrid will not compromise on top goals, and that the club will once again be a key figure in the transfer market.

All eyes are now on Thursday. Who will be Real Madrid's new blockbuster signing? This question is set to become one of the main topics among fans, journalists, and the entire football community.

One thing is certain: Florentino Pérez does not make such claims lightly. If he says he will announce the 'first blockbuster transfer,' it means big news is brewing in Madrid. Real Madrid is once again asserting its usual status ahead of the new season: this club exists not just to participate, but to win.