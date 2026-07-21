Artificial intelligence begins work on the International Space Station: it is assisting astronauts

Important tests have begun on board the International Space Station (ISS) to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into daily workflows. Crew members operating in space are now using the support of modern algorithms to perform complex technical tasks. This indicates the growing role of digital assistants in the history of space exploration. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Sergey Krikalev, Deputy Head of Roskosmos, the AI system is currently being tested as part of a special experimental program. The main task of this technology is to relieve astronauts from tedious and time-consuming paperwork. Specifically, the AI system significantly simplifies the process of generating daily reports and handling documentation.

From routine tasks to scientific research

The work schedule on the space station is very tight, and crew members are required to report to Earth on every action taken. As AI assists in preparing these reports, astronauts are gaining more time to focus on their primary duties — conducting scientific experiments and ensuring the safety of the station.

In the future, such digital solutions are expected to become an integral part of the onboard digital infrastructure. Experts believe that AI could become a key tool not only for text processing but also for predicting malfunctions in station systems and executing complex maneuvers.

Currently, the modernization of space technology is not limited to AI alone. Additive manufacturing (3D printing) and the use of composite materials are also developing rapidly in modern astronautics. These technologies allow for the rapid production of spare parts both on Earth and in orbit.

Specialists from Uzbekistan are also closely following these trends in the global space industry. The successful application of AI in space will be crucial for increasing the autonomous operational capability of crews during future long-distance missions, including flights to Mars.