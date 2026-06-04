Alphonso Davies admits injuries have taken a mental toll

Bayern Munich and Canada star Alphonso Davies has opened up about how his recent injuries have affected his mental health. The defender, currently battling a knee injury, is striving to recover in time for the World Cup opening match. Canada are scheduled to play their first group-stage game on June 12. Goal.com reports .

In an interview with journalists, Davies emphasized that recovery is the top priority, though he still hopes to feature in the tournament opener. "The first game is very close. The coach and doctors understand how important this match is. If the recovery goes as planned, I will play; otherwise, there is no need to rush," said the Bayern defender.

Canadian fans are concerned about their star's condition, as reports previously suggested Davies might miss the opening match. Canada will face Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, and Switzerland in Group B. Davies trained individually on Wednesday and assessed his physical condition with cautious optimism.

The 25-year-old footballer also discussed the emotional strain caused by consecutive injuries, beyond just the physical pain. He had previously suffered a serious injury during the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. According to Davies, being sidelined for an extended period sparked self-doubt.

"Mentally, it was very exhausting. I fell into a state of depression where I started doubting myself. But during the break, I reflected on why I do this job and how important it is to me. My last injury was particularly tough because I faced another setback just when everything was going well," added Alphonso Davies.