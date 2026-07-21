His mother's courage paved the way for Nico Williams' success

Behind the success of Nico Williams, who today became a World Champion with the Spanish national team, lies a touching life story that many do not know.

In 1993, his parents, Maria and Felix Williams, left Ghana for Spain in search of a better life. They had to travel more than 3,000 kilometers, nearly a thousand of which were through one of the harshest regions in the world — the Sahara Desert. Most surprisingly, Maria was pregnant at the time and crossed the scorching desert barefoot with her family.

33 years later, Nico Williams, who was born as a result of that arduous journey, became a World Champion with the Spanish national team. After the final match, he handed the gold medal he had won to his mother and said words that moved everyone.

"I run fast, but my mother is faster than me. She escaped death and crossed the Sahara Desert while pregnant. She deserves this medal more than I do," said Nico Williams.

The footballer's words went viral on social media, leaving thousands of fans deeply moved. Many are recognizing this story as a shining example of a mother's devotion and the infinite sacrifices she made for her child.