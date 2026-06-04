Uzbekistan National Team Matches to Be Screened in Schools

·49·Sport
Uzbekistan National Team Matches to Be Screened in Schools

Long-awaited, truly festive news for football fans in our country and loyal supporters of our national team! To provide high-level support for our national team players who will defend the honor of our homeland at the FIFA World Cup kicking off on the green pitches this June and July, a comprehensive initiative has been launched across the republic. The unique 'Fan Zone' project is being organized at general education schools throughout the country.

Within the framework of this project, a total of 220 schools will be transformed into unique live broadcast centers for football enthusiasts.

All districts and cities covered

This wonderful initiative will fully cover 208 districts and cities of Uzbekistan, leaving no remote areas behind. All necessary organizational and technical facilities have been created at these designated educational institutions for high-quality viewing of the matches.

Most notably, in these 'fan zones', school students, their parents, community activists, and all fellow citizens passionate about football can gather to watch our national team's historic matches live on big screens and show unwavering support for our favorite players.

Schedule of our national team's group stage matches

Matches featuring our representatives in the World Cup group stage will begin on the following dates and times (Tashkent time). Save this schedule and cheer our favorite team forward together:

  • Uzbekistan vs Colombia

    • Date and time: June 18, 07:00 AM

  • Uzbekistan vs Portugal

    • Date and time: June 23, 10:00 PM

  • Uzbekistan vs Congo

    • Date and time: June 28, 04:30 AM

Editorial motto: We wish our boys, who are taking a historic step towards the World Cup, huge victories in these responsible matches! Let every household, every neighborhood, and every school witness future victories. We believe in you, guys!

Always follow the victorious journey of the Uzbekistan national team at the World Cup, the hottest post-match analyses, and the best football news with us on the Zamin pages!

UzbekistanTashkentColombiaPortugalCongo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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