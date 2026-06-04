One of the most anticipated and sensational transfers of the year in European football has entered its decisive phase. Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva, who ended his long and successful career at Manchester City, is on the verge of joining his dream club, FC Barcelona. According to the latest reports from the prestigious Spanish outlet AS, the official announcement of this major deal could be just days away.

The reason for this is that Hansi Flick, the head coach of the Catalan giants, is conducting squad clearance to ideally integrate the Portuguese playmaker into the team.

Making Room in the Squad: Who Will Leave the Team?

The Blaugrana management and coaching staff are forced to part ways with two players to make space in midfield for the new star and maintain financial stability:

Marc Casadó Put Up for Sale: The Catalans intend to transfer talented midfielder Marc Casadó to another club. The player himself has fully agreed to change teams to gain more playing time and become a key figure on the pitch.

Roony Bardghji to Be Loaned Out: The club is considering loaning out promising and agile winger Roony Bardghji. Several European teams have shown serious interest in the winger's services, but Barcelona's management does not want to lose control over the player entirely, as they have high hopes for his future.

Sacrifice for a Dream: Bernardo Agrees to Salary Cut

The most pleasing and noteworthy aspect for fans is that Bernardo Silva has agreed to any conditions to wear the Catalan club's jersey. The 27-year-old footballer is expected to sign a two-year employment contract with Barcelona.

Contract Duration Player's Priority La Liga Requirement 2 years (until 2028) Playing only for Barcelona Financial Fair Play Rules

Most importantly, to ensure this transfer fully complies with the strict financial limits and regulations of the Spanish La Liga, the Portuguese star has voluntarily agreed to a significant salary reduction. This demonstrates his immense desire to join Camp Nou.

Editorial Quote: The arrival of a footballer with such high football intelligence as Bernardo Silva will undoubtedly take Hansi Flick's team's attacking potential to a new level. The days when dreams come true are very close!

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